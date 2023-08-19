New York Red Bulls host D.C. United in Eastern Conference action

DC United (8-10-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -126, DC United +343, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls and D.C. United meet in a conference matchup.

The Red Bulls are 6-7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are second in the Eastern Conference giving up just 26 goals.

United is 6-8-5 in conference games. United is 5-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Amaya has scored four goals for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Benteke has scored eight goals and added one assist for United. Mateusz Klich has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured).

United: Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Donovan Pines (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.