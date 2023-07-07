New England Revolution look to end road draw streak in matchup with the New York Red Bulls

New England Revolution (10-3-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-7-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -116, New England +310, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution play the New York Red Bulls after playing to a draw in three straight road games.

The Red Bulls are 5-6-4 against Eastern Conference teams. The Red Bulls lead the Eastern Conference with just 20 conceded goals.

The Revolution are 7-2-7 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are fourth in the league with 35 goals led by Carles Gil with seven.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cory Burke has two goals for the Red Bulls. Frankie Amaya has two goals over the past 10 games.

Gil has seven goals and three assists for the Revolution. Bobby Wood has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Revolution: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured).

Revolution: Carles Gil (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Christian Makoun (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.