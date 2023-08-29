New England Revolution bring home winning streak into matchup with the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls (7-10-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (12-5-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England +104, New York +245, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host the New York Red Bulls trying to prolong a five-game home winning streak.

The Revolution are 9-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carles Gil paces the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven. The Revolution have scored 42 goals.

The Red Bulls are 7-8-4 in conference games. The Red Bulls are 3-0-1 when they record a pair of goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Red Bulls won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gil has seven goals and seven assists for the Revolution. Bobby Wood has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Frankie Amaya has four goals for the Red Bulls. John Tolkin has scored one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Brandon Bye (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured).

Red Bulls: Dante Vanzeir (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.