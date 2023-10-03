Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati looks for 20th win of season, plays the New York Red Bulls

By The Associated Press
 
New York Red Bulls (8-13-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (19-4-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -121, New York +305, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its 20th win of the season when it hosts the New York Red Bulls.

Cincinnati is 13-3-7 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati has an 8-0-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The Red Bulls are 8-11-5 in conference play. The Red Bulls are 3-0-1 when they score two goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has scored 15 goals with 12 assists for Cincinnati. Aaron Boupendza has five goals over the last 10 games.

Omir Fernandez has scored six goals and added three assists for the Red Bulls. Kyle Duncan has one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured).

Red Bulls: Sean Nealis (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.