Real Salt Lake hosts the New York Red Bulls in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
 
New York Red Bulls (6-8-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-7-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake +108, New York +238, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and the New York Red Bulls take the pitch in non-conference play.

RSL is 3-4-4 at home. RSL is 5-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

The Red Bulls are 1-5-4 in road games. The Red Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference drawing 110 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Musovski has scored five goals with three assists for RSL. Anderson Julio has three goals over the last 10 games.

Omir Fernandez has scored three goals and added three assists for the Red Bulls. Cameron Harper has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-1-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Maikel Chang (injured), Jefferson Savarino (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured), Elias Manoel (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.