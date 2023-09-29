Government shutdown
Orlando City hosts CF Montreal in conference play

By The Associated Press
 
CF Montreal (11-15-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (14-7-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC -163, Montreal +401, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City takes on CF Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Orlando is 10-5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks 10th in the league giving up 37 goals.

Montreal is 8-12-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing 45 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Montreal won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Facundo Torres has scored 12 goals with three assists for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has three goals over the last 10 games.

Chinonso Offor has four goals for Montreal. Kwadwo Opoku has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Adam Grinwis (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured), Favian Loyola (injured).

Montreal: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.