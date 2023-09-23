Orlando City takes home winning streak into matchup with Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (9-15-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (14-7-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC -118, Inter Miami CF +290, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City hosts Inter Miami trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Orlando is 10-5-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45 goals led by Facundo Torres with 12.

Miami is 7-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 3-0-0 when it records more than two goals.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Orlando won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torres has 12 goals and three assists for Orlando. Ramiro Enrique has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has scored nine goals with two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 7-2-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Miami: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.