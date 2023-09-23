Prime Video to add ads
Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This week in not real news
UAW strike grows
Booking a COVID-19 vaccine?

Orlando City takes home winning streak into matchup with Inter Miami

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Inter Miami CF (9-15-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (14-7-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC -118, Inter Miami CF +290, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City hosts Inter Miami trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Other news
LA Galaxy defender Chris Mavinga, left, collides with Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Sharp has hat trick, Fagundez scores winner as Galaxy rally past Minnesota United 4-3
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Ali Ahmed, left, pushes off Houston Dynamo forward Nelson Quinones during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Herrera helps Dynamo start fast in 4-1 victory over Whitecaps
CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku jumps for the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Acosta scores on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to help Cincinnati tie Montreal 1-1

Orlando is 10-5-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45 goals led by Facundo Torres with 12.

Miami is 7-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 3-0-0 when it records more than two goals.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Orlando won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torres has 12 goals and three assists for Orlando. Ramiro Enrique has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has scored nine goals with two assists for Miami. Facundo Farias has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 7-2-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Miami: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Favian Loyola (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.