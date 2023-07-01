Atlanta United takes on the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Union (10-5-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (7-5-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +133, Philadelphia +185, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union play Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play.

United is 4-4-7 in conference play. United is seventh in the MLS with 91 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game. United is also second in MLS play with 37 goals.

The Union are 9-4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union have a +14 goal differential, scoring 34 goals while conceding 20.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has 10 goals for United. Tyler Wolff has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Julian Carranza has 10 goals and two assists for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-3-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Union: 7-1-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ajani Fortune (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured).

Union: Alejandro Bedoya (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.