Philadelphia Union bring draw streak into matchup with Dallas

By The Associated Press
 
FC Dallas (10-10-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (14-8-7, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -142, FC Dallas +370, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union play Dallas after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

The Union are 9-1-4 in home games. Daniel Gazdag paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with 13 goals. The Union have scored 51.

Dallas is 3-7-4 in road games. Dallas ranks third in the MLS giving up 33 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has scored 13 goals with five assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has 12 goals and two assists for Dallas. Bernard Kamungo has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dallas: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured), Jakob Glesnes (injured), Leon Maximilian Flach (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Bernard Kamungo (injured), Tarik Scott (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.