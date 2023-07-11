Nashville brings home winning streak into matchup against the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (10-7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (11-6-5, first in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC +110, Philadelphia +250, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Philadelphia Union looking to prolong a six-game home winning streak.

Nashville is 8-1-2 at home. Nashville ranks fourth in the Western Conference drawing 125 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

The Union are 3-6-2 in road games. The Union are 6-0-0 when they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has 13 goals and seven assists for Nashville. Randall Leal has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Julian Carranza has 10 goals and two assists for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 6-3-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Union: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).

Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.