Philadelphia Union host Nashville in non-conference play

Nashville SC (12-10-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (15-8-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -135, Nashville SC +344, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union face Nashville in non-conference play.

The Union are 10-1-5 at home. The Union have a 9-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Nashville is 4-7-5 on the road. Nashville is 7-0-0 when it scores two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Union won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has 14 goals and six assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has scored 15 goals with eight assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 4-1-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Nashville: 1-5-4, averaging 0.6 goals, 1.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Leon Maximilian Flach (injured), Jose Martinez (injured), Jakob Glesnes (injured).

Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.