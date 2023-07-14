Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union against New York City FC

New York City FC (5-7-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (11-7-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -131, NYCFC +330, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with New York City FC after scoring two goals against Nashville.

The Union are 9-5-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Union are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 101 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

NYCFC is 3-5-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is ninth in the league with 101 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Union won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza has scored 10 goals with two assists for the Union. Gazdag has five goals over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Pereira has six goals and three assists for NYCFC. Brian Cufre has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NYCFC: 1-2-7, averaging 0.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Kai Wagner (injured).

NYCFC: James Sands (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.