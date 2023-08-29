UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Toronto brings losing streak into match with the Philadelphia Union

By The Associated Press
 
Philadelphia Union (13-7-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-13-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia +111, Toronto FC +225, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to break an eight-game slide when it hosts the Philadelphia Union.

Toronto is 3-10-6 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto has scored 20 goals while giving up 38 for a -18 goal differential.

The Union are 11-5-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Union are third in the Eastern Conference with 42 goals led by Julian Carranza with 10.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Union won the last game 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has five goals and three assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Carranza has 10 goals and three assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 0-8-2, averaging 0.5 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Union: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Latif Blessing (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

Union: Julian Carranza (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.