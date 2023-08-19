Asprilla and the Portland Timbers visit the Houston Dynamo

Portland Timbers (6-9-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-10-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -111, Portland +283, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dairon Asprilla leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo fresh off of a two-goal outing against the Columbus Crew.

The Dynamo are 6-8-4 in conference games. The Dynamo have a 3-0-0 record in games they score more than two goals.

The Timbers are 5-6-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers are 10th in the Western Conference with 26 goals led by Franck Boli with six.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amine Bassi has eight goals for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Boli has six goals and one assist for the Timbers. Asprilla has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-5-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.