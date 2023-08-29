Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

Real Salt Lake (10-8-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (6-11-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland +122, Real Salt Lake +201, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference action.

The Timbers are 5-8-7 against Western Conference teams. The Timbers have a 4-7 record in one-goal games.

RSL is 5-7-6 against Western Conference teams. Jefferson Savarino leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six goals. RSL has scored 35.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has six goals and three assists for the Timbers. Franck Boli has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Savarino has six goals and three assists for RSL. Diego Luna has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

RSL: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.