Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Rubiales soccer scandal

Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup with Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Houston Dynamo (9-10-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-7-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake -124, Houston +321, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo come into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after recording two straight shutout wins.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after a game-tying goal in the 90th minute from teammate Leonardo Campana, not pictured, during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup semifinal soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Messi gets 2 assists as Miami beats Cincinnati and reaches US Open Cup final vs Houston
FILE - Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese looks on in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, July 12, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. The Timbers fired Savarese, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history a day after a shutout loss to the Houston Dynamo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Timbers fire coach Giovanni Savarese after 5-plus seasons as MLS returns from 5-week break
San Jose Earthquakes' Jeremy Ebobisse, right, and Cristian Espinoza (10) celebrate after Espinoza scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first-half MLS soccer match action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Espinoza scores lone goal in Earthquakes’ 1-0 win over Whitecaps

RSL is 5-6-6 in Western Conference play. Jefferson Savarino leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the MLS with six goals. RSL has scored 35.

The Dynamo are 7-8-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo have a 4-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savarino has six goals and three assists for RSL. Danny Musovski has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Amine Bassi has nine goals for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Maikel Chang (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.