Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City against Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
 
Real Salt Lake (9-7-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-10-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -115, Real Salt Lake +281, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

Other news
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda leaves the field after receiving a red card for his second yellow card, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps
Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win
Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1.
D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects an Inter Miami shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami’s winless streak hits 10 in 2-2 tie with DC United
Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C.
Toronto FC's Mark-Anthony Kaye, right, works against St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jackson’s first career goal leads St Louis City over Toronto 1-0
Aziel Jackson ended a scoreless match five minutes into the second half with his first career goal and St. Louis City held on for a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

BOTTOM LINE: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after scoring two goals against the Houston Dynamo.

Sporting KC is 6-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is third in the Western Conference with 115 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

RSL is 5-6-5 in Western Conference games. RSL has a 5-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pulido has scored 10 goals and added one assist for Sporting KC. Gadi Kinda has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has five goals and two assists for RSL. Danny Musovski has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

RSL: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Nemanja Radoja (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

RSL: Rubio Rubin (injured), Maikel Chang (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.