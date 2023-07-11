Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City against Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (9-7-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-10-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -115, Real Salt Lake +281, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after scoring two goals against the Houston Dynamo.

Sporting KC is 6-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is third in the Western Conference with 115 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

RSL is 5-6-5 in Western Conference games. RSL has a 5-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pulido has scored 10 goals and added one assist for Sporting KC. Gadi Kinda has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has five goals and two assists for RSL. Danny Musovski has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

RSL: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Nemanja Radoja (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

RSL: Rubio Rubin (injured), Maikel Chang (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.