Los Angeles FC brings losing streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (7-7-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (9-6-5, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -231, San Jose +533, Draw +388; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC aims to end a three-game losing streak when it hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

LAFC is 8-6-4 against conference opponents. LAFC is second in the MLS drawing 126 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.

The Earthquakes are 6-6-5 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes are eighth in the Western Conference drawing 111 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 11 goals with one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals over the last 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored nine goals and added four assists for the Earthquakes. Jackson Yueill has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Aaron Long (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

Earthquakes: Jackson Yueill (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Cade Cowell (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.