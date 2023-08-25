Donald Trump’s mugshot
San Jose Earthquakes bring shutout streak into matchup against Sporting Kansas City

By The Associated Press
 
San Jose Earthquakes (9-7-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -120, San Jose +306, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes head into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City after notching two straight shutout wins.

Sporting KC is 6-8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 0-5-2 record when it scores only one goal.

The Earthquakes are 8-6-6 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes rank 10th in the league drawing 124 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido has 10 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals with five assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 4-2-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kortne Ford (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Earthquakes: Cade Cowell (injured), Jackson Yueill (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.