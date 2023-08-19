Lolita the orca dies
Seattle Sounders host Atlanta United in non-conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta United FC (9-7-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10-8-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -110, Atlanta United FC +288, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host Atlanta United in a non-conference matchup.

The Sounders are 6-3-4 at home. The Sounders are 10th in the Western Conference with 93 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 per game.

United is 2-5-5 in road games. United has a 4-0-2 record in games it scores more than two goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has nine goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has 10 goals for United. Tyler Wolff has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 3-3-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Xavier Arreaga (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

United: Miles Robinson (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.