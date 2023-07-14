Dallas tries to end road losing streak in game against the Seattle Sounders

FC Dallas (8-9-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10-8-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -146, FC Dallas +406, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hits the road against the Seattle Sounders trying to end a four-game road skid.

The Sounders are 9-7-3 in Western Conference games. Jordan Morris leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine. The Sounders have scored 28 goals.

Dallas is 7-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 5-0-0 when it records two goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris has scored nine goals for the Sounders. Jackson Ragen has three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Sam Junqua has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 3-4-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Sota Kitahara (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Ema Twumasi (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Jesus Jimenez (injured), Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.