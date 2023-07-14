FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Inter Miami takes draw streak into matchup with Saint Louis City SC

By The Associated Press
 
Inter Miami CF (5-13-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (12-8-2, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -178, Inter Miami CF +433, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals

Other news
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz chases the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Espinoza propels Earthquakes to 2-0 victory over Sounders
Cristian Espinoza scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted on a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vite, Cordova send Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin
Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC.
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, bottom, blocks a goal attempt by Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Real Salt Lake’s road streak lives on in 2-2 draw with Sporting KC
Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio scored second-half goals as Real Salt Lake came from two scores down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, upping its unbeaten streak on the road to 11 in all competitions.
Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan, right, kicks the ball as Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo defends in the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. The first half of the match was played Tuesday, July 4, before it was delayed by a rainstorm and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 12. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Abandoned match between Timbers, Rapids ends in 0-0 draw
The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids finished off a scoreless draw in a match that began on July 4 before being abandoned due to thunderstorms.

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami faces Saint Louis City SC after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Saint Louis is 7-3-1 at home. Saint Louis ranks 10th in the Western Conference drawing 108 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

Miami is 1-8-1 in road games. Miami has a 3-9 record in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Gioacchini has eight goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Josef Martinez has scored six goals and added one assist for Miami. Robert Thomas Taylor has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Miami: 0-7-3, averaging one goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Klauss (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Miami: Gregore (injured), Jean Mota (injured), Ryan Sailor (injured), Kamal Miller (injured), Franco Negri (injured), DeAndre Yedlin (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.