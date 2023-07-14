Inter Miami takes draw streak into matchup with Saint Louis City SC

Inter Miami CF (5-13-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (12-8-2, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -178, Inter Miami CF +433, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami faces Saint Louis City SC after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Saint Louis is 7-3-1 at home. Saint Louis ranks 10th in the Western Conference drawing 108 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

Miami is 1-8-1 in road games. Miami has a 3-9 record in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Gioacchini has eight goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Josef Martinez has scored six goals and added one assist for Miami. Robert Thomas Taylor has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Miami: 0-7-3, averaging one goal, 3.6 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Klauss (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Miami: Gregore (injured), Jean Mota (injured), Ryan Sailor (injured), Kamal Miller (injured), Franco Negri (injured), DeAndre Yedlin (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.