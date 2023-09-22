Saint Louis City SC takes draw streak into matchup with Minnesota United

Saint Louis City SC (15-10-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-10-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -116, Saint Louis +279, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC plays Minnesota United after playing to a draw in three straight games.

United is 8-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks 10th in the MLS with 131 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

Saint Louis is 11-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis has a 4-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. United won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored eight goals with one assist for United. Teemu Pukki has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has scored 10 goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

Saint Louis: Rasmus Alm (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.