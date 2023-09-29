Government shutdown
Cincinnati visits Toronto after shutout victory

By The Associated Press
 
FC Cincinnati (18-4-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (4-16-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -105, Toronto FC +238, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 3-0, Cincinnati visits Toronto.

Toronto is 4-12-6 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto has a -24 goal differential, scoring 24 goals while conceding 48.

Cincinnati is 12-3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Luciano Acosta paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 15 goals. Cincinnati has scored 50.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Christopher Kerr has scored five goals and added one assist for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Acosta has scored 15 goals with 11 assists for Cincinnati. Aaron Boupendza has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 1-9-0, averaging 0.6 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Brandon Servania (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Cassius Mailula (injured), Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.