Driussi leads Austin against the Vancouver Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
 
Austin FC (8-8-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-7-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver -139, Austin FC +328, Draw +308; over/under is 3.5 goals

Other news
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda leaves the field after receiving a red card for his second yellow card, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps
Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win
Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1.
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) tries a bicycle kick against Austin FC in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Driussi propels Austin to 4-1 victory over Minnesota United
Sebastián Driussi scored a pair of goals, the first one on a penalty kick, and Austin FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota United.
D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects an Inter Miami shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami’s winless streak hits 10 in 2-2 tie with DC United
Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C.

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Driussi leads Austin into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after a two-goal performance against Minnesota United.

The Whitecaps are 5-7-6 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are seventh in the MLS with 32 goals led by Brian White with seven.

Austin is 6-8-4 in conference play. Austin is sixth in the Western Conference with 29 goals led by Driussi with six.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has scored seven goals with two assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Driussi has six goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Austin: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Ali Ahmed (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Javain Brown (injured), Julian Gressel (injured).

Austin: Alexander Ring (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.