Driussi leads Austin against the Vancouver Whitecaps

Austin FC (8-8-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-7-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver -139, Austin FC +328, Draw +308; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Driussi leads Austin into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after a two-goal performance against Minnesota United.

The Whitecaps are 5-7-6 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps are seventh in the MLS with 32 goals led by Brian White with seven.

Austin is 6-8-4 in conference play. Austin is sixth in the Western Conference with 29 goals led by Driussi with six.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has scored seven goals with two assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Driussi has six goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Austin: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Ali Ahmed (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Russell Teibert (injured), Javain Brown (injured), Julian Gressel (injured).

Austin: Alexander Ring (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured).

