Portland Timbers host the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-8-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (6-10-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland +105, Vancouver +237, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and the Vancouver Whitecaps hit the pitch in conference action.

The Timbers are 5-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers have a -12 goal differential, scoring 26 goals while giving up 38.

The Whitecaps are 7-8-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps have drawn a league-leading 148 corner kicks, averaging 6.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Timbers won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franck Boli has scored six goals with one assist for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has two goals over the past 10 games.

Brian White has scored eight goals and added three assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 4-4-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Diego Chara (injured).

Whitecaps: Ali Ahmed (injured).

