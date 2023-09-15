UAW strike
Toronto takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps in non-conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-8-8, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (4-13-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver +137, Toronto FC +174, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto is 4-4-6 at home. Toronto is 2-7 in games decided by one goal.

The Whitecaps are 3-5-4 in road games. The Whitecaps have a 2-1-0 record in games they score two goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has scored five goals with three assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ryan Gauld has 10 goals and eight assists for the Whitecaps. Brian White has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 1-8-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Latif Blessing (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Sergio Cordova (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.