- NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
- 3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
- Police release video of officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and ending a mass shooting at a Texas mall
- Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (June 29)
The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (June 29)
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.” (June 29).
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.” (June 29).
Amtrak train derails after California Collision
Amtrak train derails after California Collision
Police released video on Wednesday of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall on May 6th. (June 29)
Police released video on Wednesday of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall on May 6th. (June 29)
Protesters angry after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns. (June 29)
Protesters angry after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns. (June 29)
Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week. (June 28)
Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week. (June 28)
Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded a broad swath of the U.S., exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution (June 28)(AP video: Mike Householder and Mark Vancleave)
Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded a broad swath of the U.S., exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution (June 28)(AP video: Mike Householder and Mark Vancleave)
Muslims across Pakistan, Indonesia and India have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. (June 29)
Muslims across Pakistan, Indonesia and India have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. (June 29)
- Supreme Court rejects GOP in North Carolina case that could have reshaped elections beyond the state
- The Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
- The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school
- Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
- Supreme Court ruling complicates Navajo Nation’s fight for more water
- Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost Black voting power before 2024
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Zach Logue from Toledo.