These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Breaking News
In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia’s enemies
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown inspecting troops in Ukraine in images aimed at projecting a sense of order after a weekend that saw armed rebels seize a Russian city.
 
Watch More
Live Updates | Fallout from Russian mercenary armed revolt
EU urges caution as mercenary revolt raises doubts about Russian president’s grip on power
Chaos in Russia is morale booster for Ukraine as it pushes on with early stages of counteroffensive
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Top News
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Court says race cant be a factor in college admissions
A divided Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
MARK SHERMAN
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
 
  1. NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
  2. 3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
  3. Police release video of officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and ending a mass shooting at a Texas mall
  4. Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order." (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
France is bracing for another eruption of urban rioting after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.
 
Fisherwomen and men pull in a net of fish off the coast of Chuao, Venezuela, early Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Some women are joining a family tradition of fishing and in other cases launching new careers after losing jobs during Venezuela’s economic crisis. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Venezuelan women are increasingly taking up the grueling work of fishing in the Caribbean
 
FILE - People watch the sunset as the smoke from wildfires is visible in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Nearly every province in Canada has fires burning. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
How safe is the air? Here’s how to check and what the numbers mean
 
FILE - Children dressed as angels march during an Easter parade in Seoul, South Korea, on April 9, 2023. A new law that went into effect Wednesday, June 28, formalizes the international age-counting method as standard in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly. The country's previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages
 
This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Iraqi spice-crusted grilled chicken served over warmed flatbread. (Milk Street via AP)
For barbecue season and July 4, grill a whole spiced chicken — without the seasoning sliding off
 
Latest Videos
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
On Now
2:15
AP Explains: SCOTUS ends affirmative action

The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (June 29)

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
On Now
0:27
Madonna postpones tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.” (June 29).

On Now
1:14
Amtrak train derails after California Collision

Amtrak train derails after California Collision

On Now
1:24
Texas mall shooting police body cam video released

Police released video on Wednesday of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall on May 6th. (June 29)

On Now
1:09
Cars ablaze in Paris suburb

Protesters angry after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns. (June 29)

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
On Now
1:00
Debris of imploded Titan submersible returns to land

Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week. (June 28)

People watch the sunset as the smoke from wildfires drifts into Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
On Now
1:35
Smoke from Canadian wildfires increases health risks in Black, poorer U.S. communities

Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded a broad swath of the U.S., exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution (June 28)(AP video: Mike Householder and Mark Vancleave)

On Now
1:16
Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across Pakistan, Indonesia and India have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. (June 29)
Spotlight
FILE - People walk past an American flag inside the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub, at the start of a work day in New York, Sept. 11, 2019. American lore is full of tales of a nation built on the foundations of individualism. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. In May 2023, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal
This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared loneliness an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking.
 
In this June 21, 2023, photo, meteorologist David Percy films the daily "Alaska Weather" program in a makeshift studio at the National Weather Service office in Anchorage, Alaska. The "Alaska Weather" program she oversees, the only weather show produced by the National Weather Service, will have its last on-air broadcast Friday after Alaska Public Media dropped distribution, forcing it to YouTube. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
 
In Case You Missed It
A traveler checks the departures flight board at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Was your flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over after their coronation ceremony, in London, on May 6, 2023. A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs of renovating Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly-funded spending by Britain's royals, royal accounts published Thursday, June 29, 2023 showed. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
British royals’ public spending has gone up 5% in a year of historic change
(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Who will have the 2023 song of the summer? We offer some predictions
Latest Supreme Court news
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The Supreme Court made big decisions this week and more are coming. Here’s what you need to know
As is typical, the last Supreme Court opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights.
JESSICA GRESKO
FILE - Reggie Weaver, at podium, speaks outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022, about a partisan gerrymandering ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court. The Supreme Court gave a win for the democratic principle of checks and balances in affirming that state courts can weigh in on legislative decisions affecting federal elections, but justices also left an opening for future challenges. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, File)
Supreme Court rejects novel legislative theory but leaves a door open for 2024 election challenges
 
  1. Supreme Court rejects GOP in North Carolina case that could have reshaped elections beyond the state
  2. The Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
  3. The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school
  4. Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
  5. Supreme Court ruling complicates Navajo Nation’s fight for more water
  6. Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost Black voting power before 2024
Gardening Tips
This May 26, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a soaker hose system installed in a raised vegetable garden bed on Long Island, N.Y. Using soaker hoses or other drip irrigation methods instead of overhead sprinklers saves water and money, reduces waste and helps protect plant health. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
How you water the garden can save you money, gallons and your plants, too
Jessica Damiano
FILE - This undated photo shows beds in a weedless vegetable garden in New Paltz, N.Y. Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada has affected air quality across vast swaths of the U.S. East and Midwest, which might have some effect on garden plants if the exposure is prolonged. (AP Photo/Lee Reich, File)
Your garden doesn’t like the wildfires, either. Here’s how to help plants handle smoke and ash
Jessica Damiano
This June 3, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows farm-fresh strawberries and rhubarb for sale in Glen Cove, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
June is rhubarb picking time in the garden, so pucker up
Jessica Damiano
This photo provided by Jessica Damiano shows a professionally planted container on display at Hicks Nurseries in Old Westbury, NY. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
How to plant a container like the pros do
Jessica Damiano
This Oct. 28, 2019, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows parsley, sage, basil and chives growing in a raised bed herb garden in Glen Head, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
Tips for growing herbs (you don’t even need a garden)
Jessica Damiano
This May 9, 2023, image shows annual and vegetable seedlings being “hardened off,” or gradually acclimated to outdoor weather conditions, in Glen Head, NY. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
Don’t stress your plants when transferring them from indoors to an outdoor garden
Jessica Damiano
This May 3, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows overgrown grass and weeds in an unmowed lawn in Glen Head, NY. (Jessica Damiano via AP)
No Mow May? Good intentions, bad approach, critics say
Jessica Damiano
Movie reviews
This image released by Focus Features shows Alicia Roth Weigel, from left, River Gallo and Sean Saifa Wall during the filming of the documentary "Every Body." (Focus Features via AP)
Movie Review: What does it mean to be intersex? ‘Every Body’ sheds light on little-known subject
JOCELYN NOVECK
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Movie Review: Harrison Ford gets a swashbuckling sendoff in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
LINDSEY BAHR
This image released by Netflix shows character Nimona, voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, in a scene from the animated film "Nimona." (Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: A fantasy adventure with riot-grrrl energy in ‘Nimona’
LINDSEY BAHR
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Andrew Barth Feldman in a scene from "No Hard Feelings." (Macall Polay/Sony Pictures via AP)
Movie review: Jennifer Lawrence in the raunchy teen comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
JAKE COYLE
This image released by Netflix shows Chris Hemsworth in a scene from "Extraction 2." (Jasin Boland/Netflix via AP)
Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth returns in ‘Extraction 2,’ a gun-for-hire who pulls you completely in
Mark Kennedy
This image released by Disney/Pixar Studios shows Ember, voiced by Leah Lewis, in a scene from the animated film "Elemental." (Disney/Pixar via AP)
Movie review: Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ won’t set the world on fire, but it holds water
Jake Coyle
This image released by Focus Features shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Asteroid City." (Focus Features via AP)
Movie Review: Americana, told Wes Anderson-style, in star-filled ‘Asteroid City’
Lindsey Bahr
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Michael Keaton and Ezra Miller in a scene from "The Flash." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Movie review: Ezra Miller speeds back to the future in ‘The Flash,’ fueled by calories and cameos
Jocelyn Noveck
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Wheeljack and Arcee in a scene from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." (Paramount via AP)
Movie Review: Who let the beasts out? New ‘Transformers’ tries but fails to energize the saga
Mark Kennedy
This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows Rosy McEwen in a scene from "Blue Jean." (Magnolia Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: In ‘Blue Jean,’ a nuanced picture of life as a lesbian in Margaret Thatcher’s Britain
Lindsey Bahr
Fact Check
FILE - This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography/University of Rhode Island/NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration, shows the remains of a coat and boots in the mud on the sea bed near the Titanic's stern. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night, June 18, 2023. (Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography/University of Rhode Island/NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration, File)
Photos do not show remains of OceanGate’s Titan submersible
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
 
Flags representing LGBTQIA+ &amp; Transgender Pride fly next to national league west flags at Oracle Park during a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles in San Francisco, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Video misrepresents colors in a 2018 Pride flag to malign LGBTQ+ community
 
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It's expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Photos show early responses to COVID-19, not a child rescue operation in Central Park
 
AP News Verification
The World Economic Forum’s vice chairman was not on the Titan submersible
 
FILE - A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children's hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
No, ‘monkey virus DNA’ was not found in COVID vaccines
 
The Stream
This combination of images shows promotional art for the Apple TV+ series "Hijack," left, the ABC romance reality series "The Bachelorette," center, and the Amazon Prime series "Jack Ryan." (Apple TV+/ABC/Amazon Prime via AP)
What to stream this week: ‘The Bachelorette,’ Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Sarah Snook and ‘Jack Ryan’
The Associated Press
This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. “Jesse Watters Primetime" will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham's show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity's popular show remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld's late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham's time slot. (AP Photo)
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
FILE - Visitors use one of the entrances to the museum during a press preview of the Hermitage Amsterdam museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 18, 2009. An Amsterdam museum that severed ties with St. Petersburg's Hermitage collection after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year has been renamed and on Monday June 26, 2023 announced partnerships with renowned galleries in London, Paris and Washington, D.C. Starting in September, the Hermitage Amsterdam will be called H'ART Museum. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Amsterdam’s Hermitage museum is renamed after cutting ties with Russia following Ukraine invasion
This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from July 2 to July 8 shows Margot Robbie, from left, Tom Stoppard, Geraldo Rivera, Edie Falco, Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Bacon. (AP Photo)
Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 2-8
The Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan was testifying Sunday at Netanyahu’s corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs. Milchan appeared by videoconference from the English city of Brighton. (Atef Safadi/Pool Photo via AP)
Hollywood mogul acknowledges gifts to Netanyahu may have been ‘excessive’ in 2nd day of testimony
ILAN BEN ZION
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, of France, comes onto the track during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Sunday, July 18, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal
FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe' in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to a spokesperson. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful and Sarah’s doctors told her the prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said on Sunday, June 25 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis
This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." (Sony Pictures Animation via AP)
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ slings back into box office top spot while ‘The Flash’ drops
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Topics
Politics
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Biden's are returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
 
  1. Ex-chemical safety agency chief misused $90K on trips, renovations and other expenses, watchdog says
  2. Supreme Court solidifies protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations
  3. NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year
Entertainment
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ruby Gillman, voiced by Lana Condor, and Connor, voiced by Jaboukie Young-White) in DreamWorks Animation's "Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken." (Universal Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: A sea monster is celebrated in ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’
 
  1. Essence Festival of Culture 2023 kicks off in New Orleans
  2. US guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth
  3. Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
SPORTS
FILE - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Warriors want to keep Green, yet the team is prepared for him to formally decline his $27.5 million player option for the final year of his contract next season and become an unrestricted free agent seeking a long-term deal. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves
 
  1. Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe and says no resignations planned in probe
  2. France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
  3. Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
US News
Attendees watch Leslie Carter perform during the Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration at The Cove Aquatic Center in Dallas, Saturday, June 17, 2023. From a block party in New York City to a movie screening outside of Denver, groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Gatherings combining Pride and Juneteenth give Black LGBTQ+ people a refuge where they can celebrate
 
  1. In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality
  2. Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after consulting their doctor, CDC says
  3. A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
WORLD NEWS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel speak with the media as they arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
EU leaders to assess Putin’s position in talks with NATO and Ukraine chiefs at summit
 
  1. Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat
  2. Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
  3. Israel’s President Herzog will address Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its statehood
BUSINESS
FILE - An ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign is displayed at the Colville-Delta 5, more commonly known as CD5, drilling site on Alaska's North Slope, Feb. 9, 2016. ConocoPhillips Alaska faces a potential $914,000 fine over what a state regulatory agency called a “shallow underground blowout” of a well that released natural gas at the company's Alpine field on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope in 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak
 
  1. Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
  2. Microsoft makes final case for Activision Blizzard deal as federal judge decides whether to block it
  3. Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work ‘torture.’ Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
SCIENCE
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
 
  1. Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe
  2. Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
  3. In the United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
LIFESTYLE
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy
 
  1. Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional wedding dress codes in favor of out-there themes
  2. Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations
  3. As Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to diversity goals
Protesters briefly storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in protest over Quran burning
Hundreds of followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr have briefly stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad Thursday in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden.
 
Wildfire smoke drives traditional summer camp activities indoors
The Canadian wildfires that have shrouded much of the nation in smoky haze are making it much harder for American kids to enjoy one of the staples of summer camp: fresh country air.
 
Lyon’s calf injury a major worry for Australia in Ashes series
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is suspected to have torn his right calf while running to catch a fly ball in the field during day two of the second Ashes test at Lord’s.
 
Ukraine holds drills in Zaporizhzhia to prepare for radiation leaks from Russian-held nuclear plant
Ukraine saw the world’s worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986 and now, 16 months into the Russian invasion, it’s preparing for another possible disaster.
 
Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Zach Logue from Toledo.
 
Arizona to invest in manufacturing worker training programs in rural areas
Arizona is partnering with the manufacturing industry and local colleges to train potential workers in rural areas of the state. Gov.
 
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer, and owner John Sherman said Thursday that he envisions the club playing in a new stadium by the 2027 or 2028 season.
 
Suspected car bomb explodes in cartel-dominated Mexican city, wounds several National Guard officers
What appears to have been a booby trap or car bomb has exploded in a cartel-dominated Mexican city, wounding several officers of Mexico’s National Guard who approached the vehicle to inspect it.
 
Crews will rebuild a critical dam in Puerto Rico that was battered by Hurricane Maria
Officials say a key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved. The U.S.
 
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
Kansas’ Democratic governor says the state will keep allowing residents to change official documents to reflect their gender identities. Gov.
 
Tim Tichenor will be plate umpire for MLB’s All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11
Todd Tichenor will be the home plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11.
 
Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal expected
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus one year of probation, for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history.
 
Verstappen can surpass Senna with a 42nd F1 win at the Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen can accelerate further into Formula One history with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
 
Israel’s Mossad spy agency says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis in Cyprus
Israel’s Mossad spy service says its agents inside Iran have seized the head of an Iranian hit squad who planned to kill Israelis in Cyprus.
 
Southwest Airlines pilots ask to be freed from mediation. It’s another step towards a strike
Southwest Airlines pilots are moving one step closer to a possible strike. On Thursday, the pilots’ union asked to be freed from mediation with the airline.
 
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg and others to address the war’s effect on ecology
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.
 
NHL Draft Selections
At Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, Tenn.
Wednesday
First Round


3.
 
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay.
 
Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork
Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.
 
Pence makes a surprise trip to Ukraine and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Former Vice President Mike Pence has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the war-torn country as it fights Russian aggression.
 
Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract, source tells AP
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
 
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon. She has won Grand Slam tournaments on clay and hard courts but was in her first tour-level grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.
 
J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports
J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.
 
A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations.
 
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
 
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June.
 
David Lappartient elected president of France’s Olympic Committee
David Lappartient has been elected president of France’s Olympic Committee. He replaces Brigitte Henriques after she resigned unexpectedly last month.
 
Maryland will begin recreational marijuana sales over the holiday weekend
Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday.
 
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
 
Saying strike is “imminent,” UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract
Frustrated by an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer.
 