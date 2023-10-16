Israel-Hamas war
Suzanne Somers dies
Rite Aid bankruptcy
Bills beat Giants
AP Top 25

Montreal plays Minnesota in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Wild (1-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens play the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal had a 31-45-6 record overall and a 17-21-3 record in home games last season. The Canadiens scored 38 power-play goals last season on 236 chances for a 16.1% success rate.

Other news
Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) moves in on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadiens beat Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks 3-2 in home opener
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Matthews scores 2 late goals for hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with William Nylander (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Auston Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs rally to beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 22-15-7 record in road games last season. The Wild committed 357 total penalties last season, averaging 4.4 per game and serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: day to day (lower body), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (knee).

Wild: Matt Boldy: day to day (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Pat Maroon: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.