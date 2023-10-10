Maple Leafs host the Canadiens to open season

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -301, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens for the season opener.

Toronto went 50-21-11 overall and 20-11-6 in division play last season. The Maple Leafs scored 278 total goals last season (64 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals).

Montreal went 31-45-6 overall and 6-19-1 in division games a season ago. The Canadiens had a 16.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 38 goals on 236 chances.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Matt Murray: out (hip).

Canadiens: Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.