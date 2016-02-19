Monty Williams urges forgiveness at wife’s funeral

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Monty Williams urges forgiveness at wife’s funeral

By BETH HARRIS
 
Share

Monty Williams urged forgiveness in an emotional eulogy at the funeral of his wife Ingrid on Thursday in Oklahoma City, where a contingent of NBA coaches and players attended in support.

Williams’ wife died Feb. 10 from injuries sustained a day earlier in an accident when her car was struck head-on by an SUV that crossed the center line after losing control. The other driver, 52-year-old Susannah Donaldson, also died.

Williams said that while everybody is praying for him and his family, “let’s not forget there were two people in this situation, and that family needs prayer as well. ... We hold no ill will toward the Donaldson family.”

Williams said his wife is where “we all need to be, and I’m envious of that. But I got five crumb snatchers to deal with,” he said, referring to his children and drawing laughter from the mourners.

Other news
FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, while sitting in his Jackson, Miss., Capitol office. On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the former Mississippi governor filed suit against a local news organization, claiming it defamed him in public comments on the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare funds intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Mississippi governor sues news site over welfare fraud comments
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video de Barbie gigante caminando en Dubái fue generado por computadora
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Civil rights groups are blasting a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” at a Georgia park with a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, mountainside sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving

The couple’s children are Lael, Faith, Janna, Elijah and Micah. Williams and his wife met while both attended Notre Dame, where she competed in track and field. They were married for 20 years and co-wrote a book together, “Look Again 52" as a guide to explore the Bible throughout a year.

“It’s not over for him, he’s got five kids,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “It was almost a celebration but for a sad reason.”

Besides Rivers, among those in attendance at Crossings Community Church were Chris Paul and Austin Rivers of the Clippers, coach Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, David West and general manager R.C. Buford of the Spurs, and the entire Thunder organization.

Williams played for Popovich in San Antonio and Duncan is a former teammate.

“That was probably one of the most powerful moments of my life, sitting there and listening to him have the strength to stand there in front of his children and ask everybody to pray for the other lady that lost her life,” West said after he returned to Los Angeles. “I thought that showed strength and courage I’ve never experienced in my life. Our hearts are with him. He’s clearly one of the best people I know. I don’t think I could be as strong as he is in that kind of situation.”

Paul, who knows Williams from his time playing in New Orleans, called him “a special, special man.”

“I told him he ain’t always got to be the strong one,” Paul said. “He’s all about family, strong in his faith. You could see from the outpouring how strong he is and how much he’s loved. We all could learn something from him.”

Doc Rivers missed his pre-game availability while traveling back to Los Angeles. Popovich arrived at Staples Center in time to meet the media, but declined to discuss the funeral.

Austin Rivers played for Williams when he coached in New Orleans.

“It was tough to see something like that happen to such a good guy,” he said. “Ingrid is one of the sweetest people I ever met.”

Austin Rivers said Williams gave an “incredible” eulogy for his wife, who was 44.

“He probably was one of the strongest guys in there,” he said. “I just told him we all love him.”