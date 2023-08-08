A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/8/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as worries about the banking system and the global economy inject more caution into financial markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday after paring an earlier loss. The Dow lost 158 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

Bank stocks helped lead the market lower after Moody’s cut the credit ratings for 10 smaller and midsized ones. Across the Pacific, stocks sank after exports for China’s troubled economy shrank by the most since the start of the pandemic. And in Europe, bank stocks tumbled after Italy’s Cabinet approved a proposed tax on their profits.

On Tuesday:

Other news
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today: Wall Street dips as markets fall worldwide on worries about banks, economy
FILE - The U.S. Capitol Building looms behind flags on the National Mall in Washington Nov. 7, 2022. Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government's credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a "steady deterioration in standards of governance" over the past two decades.(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
The US government’s debt has been downgraded. Here’s what to know
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19, 2015, in Washington. The SEC adopted rules Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines. Delays will be permitted if immediate disclosure poses serious national security or public safety risks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days

The S&P 500 fell 19.06 points, or 0.4%, to 4,499.38

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.64 points, or 0.4%, to 35,314.49.

The Nasdaq composite fell 110.07 points, or 0.8%, to 13,884.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.52 points, or 0.6%, to 1,947.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.35 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 248.87 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 24.91 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.05 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 659.88 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 2,167.24 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,417.84 points, or 32.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 186.17 points, or 10.6%.