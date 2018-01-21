FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Morse propels Youngstown State past IUPUI 85-62

 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Morse scored 23 points and sank four 3-pointers to help Youngstown State snap a four-game skid with an 85-62 win over IUPUI on Saturday night.

Garrett Covington added 15 points with 7-for-9 shooting and Braun Hartfield and Jaylen Benton had 12 points apiece for Youngstown State, which shot 52 percent from the field and dominated at the glass 36-17. The Penguins got 23 of their points off 16 forced turnovers.

Youngstown State (6-15, 4-4 Horizon League) took control early, scoring 16 of the game’s first 20 points and carrying a 48-35 advantage into the break.

IUPUI trimmed the deficit to 48-43 on Aaron Brennan’s 3-pointer with 16:32 to go in the second half and stayed close over the next six minutes. The Penguins then pulled away with a 10-0 burst that included two 3-pointers and jumper from Morse and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Brennan finished with 14 points to lead IUPUI (7-13, 4-5) and T.J. Henderson had 11.