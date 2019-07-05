FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mosquera, Badji lead FC Dallas over DC United 2-0

 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Mosquera and Dominique Badji scored and FC Dallas beat 10-man D.C. United 2-0 on Thursday night.

Mosquera opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his first goal of the season. After D.C. United’s Bill Hamid saved Brandon Servania’s long-distance shot, Ryan Hollingshead crossed it back into the area, Bressan redirected it with a header and Mosquera kneed it home.

Badji scored from close range off the rebound of Mosquera’s saved attempt to make it 2-0 for FC Dallas (8-7-5) in the 65th minute.

Wayne Rooney was shown red for an airborne challenge from behind, but referee Nima Saghafi changed it to yellow in the 33rd minute after video review. D.C. United (8-5-7) went down a man in the 73rd when Luciano Acosta stepped on Paxton Pomykal.

D.C. United had a five-game unbeaten streak snapped.