Most franchise tagged players reach long-term deals

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Most franchise tagged players reach long-term deals

By ARNIE STAPLETON
 
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs ended up with a big bargain the last time they signed Justin Houston. This time, it’s the star linebacker who’s cashing in.

Houston became the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history Wednesday when he agreed to a six-year, $101 million contract, over half of which is guaranteed, hours before the Wednesday deadline for players who had franchise tags to sign long-term deals.

“I want to be known as one of the best to ever play the game, that’s my motivation, I just want to be great at what I do,” Houston said after signing a contract that was more than 30 times the value of his rookie contract.

Star receivers Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys and Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos both agreed to a five-year, $70 million contracts just before the deadline.

Other news
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Lone Star tick, which despite its Texas-sounding name, is found mainly in the Southeast. At least 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites. That's according to a new government report. But health officials believe more have the problem and don’t know it, and the actual number is more than than four times higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, July 27, 2023 released two reports on the growing tick-borne allergy problem. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
FILE - Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, speaks during a debate on school voucher legislation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Federal prosecutors are accusing the former Tennessee state senator of intentionally delaying his sentencing after the Republican unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to federal campaign finance laws.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostowksi’s agent also was working on a last-minute deal that would replace his $4.56 million franchise tag.

The New York Giants, however, did not pursue a long-term deal with Jason Pierre-Paul after the star defensive end injured his right hand in a July 4 fireworks accident. A person close to the situation told The Associated Press, however, that the Giants have not rescinded their $14.8 million franchise tag offer to Pierre-Paul.

Houston has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and was the key to Kansas City’s front-seven dominance last year when he broke Derrick Thomas’s franchise record with 22 sacks and came within a-half sack of Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season record.

Houston was considered one of the top linebackers in the draft coming out of Georgia, but a failed test for marijuana at the scouting combine caused his stock to slide. The Chiefs wound up taking him in the third round, in retrospect a massive bargain.

He has made roughly $3 million over the course of his rookie contract. For that small price, Kansas City got 200 tackles, 48 1/2 sacks and five fumble recoveries.

His reward is the richest contract in franchise history.

“Once you get paid, it’s not like you won the lottery,” Houston insisted. “You still have work to do. You can still get better each and every day, so that’s my goal.”

In some ways, Houston just hit the jackpot.

His new deal includes $52.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the terms told The AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed by the team.

Had he not reached an agreement on a long-term deal, Houston still would have more than quadrupled his career earnings, playing on a one-year deal worth about $13.1 million.

Thomas signed the richest contract in Broncos history, which includes $43.5 million guaranteed. Bryant’s deal included $45 million guaranteed.

Although Thomas had said he’d play on the $12.8 million franchise tag if he had to “and then I’d just go try to win the Super Bowl,” Bryant had threatened to skip training camp and regular-season games without a long-term contract.

His deal ended the contract-related drama that filled the offseason for the Cowboys. First they decided not to match Philadelphia’s offer on running back DeMarco Murray in free agency, and let the NFL rushing leader go to one of their division rivals.

So, they couldn’t afford not to have Bryant, who has more catches (381), yards (5,424) and touchdowns (56) through five years than any receiver in franchise history — a list that includes Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Bob Hayes.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

AP Sports Writers Dave Skretta, Schuyler Dixon and Tom Canavan contributed to this story. Follow AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton