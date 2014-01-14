United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

‘Romeo and Juliet’ with Bloom becomes a V-Day film

By MARK KENNEDY
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — This Valentine’s Day, why not offer your loved one a timeless Broadway romance — without ever leaving your neighborhood?

Content provider Screenvision and the new company BroadwayHD teamed up to record the recent Orlando Bloom-led production of “Romeo and Juliet” and broadcast it to movie theaters across the country.

Before it closed in December, high definition cameras recorded the show on Nov. 27 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre under the direction of Emmy Award-winning Don Roy King. That recording — the first time in over 36 years “Romeo and Juliet” had been on Broadway — will be available in more than 2,000 movie theaters in all 50 states from Feb. 13-19.

“It’s so great to capture it because who knows when it will be on Broadway again,” said Darryl Schaffer, an executive vice president at Screenvision. “It’s just such a great production. We’re excited to bring it to movie theaters.”

Other news
FILE - The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese nationals and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The official and the prosecution service, which also specializes in terrorism cases, refused to go into greater detail about the probe.(Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP, File)
France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says
Nigeria players celebrate after teammate Osinachi Ohale, bottom inside the goal, scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup

Bloom made his Broadway debut as Romeo in director David Leveaux’s revival of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy opposite Condola Rashad, who has back-to-back Tony Award nominations for “Stick Fly” and “The Trip to Bountiful.”

Screenvision, which began broadcasting stage works in 2008, recommends individual ticket prices at $20, though each exhibiter can set its own price. The average ticket price on Broadway was $78, with a top premium ticket fetching $223.

The move is just the latest to seize on technological improvements and a willingness to let live shows be recorded, following in the pioneering digital footsteps of The Metropolitan Opera and London National Theatre’s NT Live series.

Producers see such broadcasts as a win-win for everyone. Movie theaters get content for off-peak times, theatrical producers can see a new life for their work, and audiences who never got to see Broadway offerings can now catch shows for a fraction of the price.

“The timing is right. There are enough platforms out there. Technology has advanced. Now we’re getting cooperation from unions and the industry as a whole. So I think now is the moment,” said producer Stewart F. Lane, who co-founded BroadwayHD with fellow theater producer Bonnie Comley. Together, they’ve produced such shows as “War Horse,” ’'Jekyll & Hyde” and “Priscilla Queen of the Desert.”

“New York’s got the greatest pool of talent in the world and not everybody gets to see that,” said Lane. “I am a theater person at heart and this I’m hoping will help bring theater into the 21st century.”

Nine cameras situated in front-row seats or tucked around the stage captured an up-close “Romeo and Juliet” over two performances in front of audiences. “It gives it a certain intimacy and urgency,” Lane said. “What we’ve done here is create a whole new art form.”

The show features Bloom roaring onto the stage on a Triumph motorcycle, has a set with huge pipes that spit fire and costumes that include knit caps, slip dresses and gray zip-up jackets. Reviews were poor and the show struggled at the box office.

Both Schaffer and Lane see recorded versions of Broadway and West End shows as an increasingly mainstream phenomenon, particularly if big stars continue to show up for limited runs. Plus, there likely will still be lives for the shows after the movie theater — Netflix or on-demand are options.

While “Romeo and Juliet” doesn’t end that happily for its star-crossed lovers, Schaffer thinks it’s a perfect fit for Valentine’s Day. “It is one of the greatest love stories ever written,” she said.

___

Online:

http://www.BroadwayHD.com

___

Mark Kennedy can be reached at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits