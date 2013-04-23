Dwayne Johnson tweets pic after hernia surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwayne Johnson is home after hernia surgery.

The 40-year-old “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” star tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed Tuesday. He’s flexing his muscles while wearing a Superman shirt and a hospital bonnet.

Johnson wrote that the doctor repaired three hernia tears. Johnson’s publicist, Alan Nierob, says the actor is now recovering at home.

Johnson’s latest film, “Pain & Gain,” opens Friday. He can also been seen in “Fast & Furious 6" next month.