The real Brian Banks speaks out on prison injustice, reform

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The real Brian Banks speaks out on prison injustice, reform

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — When Brian Banks’ home was a prison cell due to a crime he didn’t commit, he never imagined his life would be the subject of a film. He was only concerned with clearing his name and regaining his freedom.

Now, seven years after he was exonerated on a rape allegation, Banks hopes the film detailing his fight for justice helps move along reform.

“What I want people to take away from this is that what I went through was unacceptable, what many others have gone through is unacceptable,” he told The Associated Press.

“For those that are currently behind bars, or no longer behind bars but have experienced wrongful conviction, I want you to know that you’re not alone, that you haven’t been forgotten, that there are people working on trying to fix these wrongs, and as a person who’s been through it, I’m one of them,” he added.

Other news
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

Banks, 34, was a standout high school football player who many believed had a shot at the NFL, until his dreams were derailed when he was falsely accused of rape by a high school classmate in 2002. He was only 16, took a plea and served nearly six years in prison. He spent an additional five years on parole with a mandatory ankle bracelet as a registered sex offender, until he was exonerated in 2012 after his accuser recanted and with help from the California Innocence Project.

The film, “Brian Banks,” recently opened and stars Aldis Hodge as Banks and Greg Kinnear as Justin Brooks, co-founder of the innocence group. Sherri Shepherd plays Banks’ mother, Leomia Delaney.

Brooks hopes the film will motivate viewers to join the criminal justice reform fight. Once Banks was cleared and Hollywood came calling, the two said their goal was to make a “justice movie,” not a football movie.

“I want people to walk out of this movie theater and remember this movie next time they’re sitting in jury duty, that maybe this person in front of them is innocent,” Brooks told the AP. “And next time they go into a voting booth to not vote out of fear because politicians have been making people afraid for a long time. The only way reforms can happen is if people are thinking straight.”

Since his release, Banks has worked as a life coach and public speaker. His book, “What Set Me Free,” came out in July.

The film follows the release of “When They See Us,” the Emmy-nominated Netflix limited series that tells the stories of the Central Park Five, a group of New York teens who spent six to 13 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of raping a female jogger in 1989.

“I know those guys — those are friends of the Innocence Project network. We get together on a yearly basis and share our stories,” Banks said.

He had a hard time sitting through parts of the series that was created, co-written and directed by Ava DuVernay.

“I have only watched half of that series and that’s because the second half was just a little difficult for me to watch because I can relate,” Banks said. “I know what it feels like. I know what they went through. And so once the court proceedings of that series kind of came to a conclusion and they were found guilty and the whole prison experience began, I had to tune out, man.”