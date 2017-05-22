Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bill Condon will direct 2019 ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ remake

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After helping Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” spin box office gold, director Bill Condon has been tapped to breathe new life into “Bride of Frankenstein.”

Universal Pictures said Monday that Condon’s remake will hit theaters in February 2019, making it the second film in its newly coined “Dark Universe " series.

Universal is one of the few studios without any superhero intellectual property and have long planned to draw on its own library of classic monster characters for a run of films.

First up in the Dark Universe series is this summer’s “The Mummy” reboot, starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Russell Crowe, which debuts in theaters on June 9.

Future films include The Invisible Man, with Johnny Depp, and Frankenstein’s Monster, with Javier Bardem.