United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold

Actress Ashley Judd won’t run for US Senate

By ROGER ALFORD
 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Actress Ashley Judd announced Wednesday she won’t run for U.S. Senate in Kentucky against Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, saying she had given serious thought to a campaign but decided her responsibilities and energy need to be focused on her family.

The former Kentucky resident tweeted her decision.

“Regretfully, I am currently unable to consider a campaign for the Senate. I have spoken to so many Kentuckians over these last few months who expressed their desire for a fighter for the people & new leader,” Judd wrote.

“While that won’t be me at this time, I will continue to work as hard as I can to ensure the needs of Kentucky families are met by returning this Senate seat to whom it rightfully belongs: the people & their needs, dreams, and great potential. Thanks for even considering me as that person & know how much I love our Commonwealth. Thank you!”

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, waves as he arrives in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Widodo arrived in Chengdu on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games. (Jiang Hongjing/Xinhua via AP)
Indonesian President Widodo arrives in China, plans talks with Chinese leader Xi
Portugal's Kika Nazareth celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Portugal knocks Vietnam out of Women’s World Cup with 2-0 victory in group stage
FILE - A VW logo on an I.D. Buzz is polished before Volkswagen AG's annual press conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Volkswagen saw after-tax earnings fall by 20% in the first half of the year to 8.5 billion euros ($9.45 billion) as the automaker tries to engineer a rebound in China. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP, File)
Volkswagen takes steps to boost its China business as first-half earnings fall by 20%

Her publicist Cara Tripicchio confirmed Judd’s decision.

The 44-year-old Judd had hinted last week that she was nearing a decision about the race.

Now living in suburban Nashville, Tenn., Judd has said little publicly about her intentions. However, she has been meeting with several Democratic leaders, including Gov. Steve Beshear, to discuss a possible run.

Defeating McConnell would be the Democrats’ biggest prize of the 2014 election. His seat is one of 14 that Republicans are defending while Democrats try to hold onto 21, hoping to retain or add to their 55-45 edge.

The star of such films as “Double Jeopardy” and “Kiss the Girls” is known for her liberal political views and she would have been running in a largely conservative state where Republicans hold both Senate seats and five of the six seats in the U.S. House.

Former State Treasurer Jonathan Miller, a Judd supporter, said she would have been a strong candidate.

“As a Kentuckian and someone who was really enthusiastic about her as a candidate, this wasn’t the news I was hoping for,” Miller said. “But as her friend, from the first time we talked about the race last summer, I was very candid about the grueling nature of politics. It’s become a very unpleasant business and running against Mitch McConnell would be an extraordinarily difficult and grueling experience.”

McConnell, who spent some $20 million on his last election and who has already raised $10 million for the next one, had already been taunting would-be Democratic challengers in a comical online video intended to raise second thoughts about taking on a politician known as brawler. The video plays on the fact that Judd lives in Tennessee.

Republican-leaning group American Crossroads in its own online video also plays on the Tennessee angle and ties her closely to President Barack Obama, who is unpopular in Kentucky.

University of Louisville political scientist Laurie Rhodebeck said Judd certainly wasn’t frightened out of the race.

“She doesn’t strike me as a shrinking violet,” Rhodebeck said. “I think the real issue would be how much disruption she wanted in her life. This was the kind of thing that she would have to throw herself into 100 percent in order to make it worthwhile.”

Judd and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti separated early this year after marrying in his native Scotland in 2001.

Judd’s decision not to enter the race leaves the Democratic Party in search of a candidate. Many of Kentucky’s top Democrats, including Beshear, have said they won’t run. However, a rising star within the party, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, hasn’t ruled the race out. Grimes declined comment Wednesday evening through her spokeswoman, Lynn Sowards Zellen.

___

Associated Press writer Janet Cappiello contributed to this report.