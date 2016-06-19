Movsisyan’s PK lifts Real Salt Lake to 2-2 draw with Timbers

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Yura Movsisyan converted a penalty kick to tie it in the 70th minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Movsisyan drew the penalty when Portland’s Jermaine Taylor tripped him near the top left corner of the 18-yard box.

Juan Manuel Martinez opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (7-4-3) in the 17th minute with a header from the right side of the 6-yard box off Javier Morales’ corner.

Fanendo Adi’s tied it for Portland (5-6-5) in the 29th minute with a breakaway off Taylor’s pass. It was Adi’s ninth goal of the season, putting him second on the MLS goals list behind New York City FC’s David Villa (11).

Lucas Melano scored on a putback after Diego Valeri’s shot crashed off the post, giving Portland a 2-1 lead just before halftime.