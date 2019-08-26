M’s Gonzales earns career-best 14th win, 3-1 over Blue Jays

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

M’s Gonzales earns career-best 14th win, 3-1 over Blue Jays

By ERIK ERICKSON
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonazles sent flocks of Blue Jays fans back north of the border with a sour taste in their mouths.

Gonzales pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to get his career-best 14th win, Dylan Moore hit a solo homer and the Seattle Mariners beat Toronto 3-1 Sunday.

“Marco brought his A-game today,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He was outstanding. Had a lot of crispness and ride to his fastball today. ... Great effort. He had all of his pitches working.”

Gonzales (14-10) allowed a run and struck out five. In his last six starts at home, the left-hander is 5-0, posting a 2.14 ERA and going at least six innings and allowing two or fewer runs each time. His effort made it a disappointing day for Toronto fans who traveled down in droves for the weekend series in Seattle.

Other news
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

Matt Magill allowed a one-out double to Derek Fisher in the ninth but struck out Teoscar Hernandez and got Brandon Drury to fly out to first baseman Austin Nola in foul territory for his fourth save, giving Seattle its fourth straight series victory.

Moore started the scoring with Seattle’s first hit, sending a 2-1 pitch from Clay Buchholz over the left-center field wall for his sixth home run in his first at-bat since August 18.

Hot-hitting Kyle Seager hit an RBI double with one out in the third, scoring J.P. Crawford to give Seattle a 2-0 lead. Seager is batting .347 in 20 games this month with seven doubles and 22 RBIs.

Toronto took until the sixth to break through for its only run. Bo Bichette led off the inning with a double, his 22nd extra base hit in 26 career games, and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Rowdy Tellez.

Bichette collected eight hits during the three-game series and leads the majors in extra-base hits, doubles, and total bases since his debut on July 29.

Omar Narvaez gave the Mariners an insurance run in the seventh with a short sacrifice fly to left, scoring Nola from third. Nola led off the inning with a single and advanced to second when reliever Jason Adam fielded the short grounder down the third base line and tossed the ball over the head of Rowdy Tellez at first base. Nola then advanced to third on a balk and slid around the tag of catcher Reese McGuire on Narvaez’s flyout to Fisher in left for the game’s final run.

“Fly ball to left field and we catch the ball flat-footed, and we cannot throw a guy out from 150 feet,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It’s the little things like that, that’s what we need to get better at to start winning games. And we’re gonna let them know. We’re going to let our kids know that’s not good enough, let’s go.”

Sam Tuivailala retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth but a walk to Cavan Biggio followed by a double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put the go-ahead run at the plate for the Blue Jays. Tellez couldn’t deliver, as Moore’s sliding catch in left ended Toronto’s rally.

“Those are the plays you got to make to win a 3-1 game,” Servais said of Moore’s catch.

Buchholz was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the game and lasted six innings in his first start since May 5, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out three. Buchholz started the season on the IL with a right elbow strain, then suffered a Grade 2 shoulder strain in May, but looked strong in 65 pitches Sunday.

“The last three months has been a lot of work every day to get back to this point,” Buchholz said. “I felt good about it. (Gonzales) was just better.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Blue Jays: Toronto activated Buchholz (shoulder) and RHP Ken Giles (paternity) and optioned RHPs Brock Stewart and Justin Shafer to Triple-A Buffalo. Giles pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out two.

UP NEXT

Toronto: The Jays have yet to decide on a starter for their series opener against the Braves on Tuesday.

Seattle: The Mariners will start an opener before turning to LHP Tommy Millone (3-7, 4.84 ERA) in their series opener against the AL-leading Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports