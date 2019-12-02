NY Philharmonic to cut 500 seats in $550 million renovation

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

NY Philharmonic to cut 500 seats in $550 million renovation

By RONALD BLUM
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The capacity of the New York Philharmonic’s much-maligned concert hall at Lincoln Center will be reduced by more than 500 seats as part of a $550 million renovation that will cause the orchestra to relocate during part of the 2023-24 season.

Geffen Hall’s reconstruction is slated for completion by March 2024, and $360 million in funding has been raised, the Philharmonic and Lincoln Center said Monday.

Space in the lobby and the grand promenade will be doubled as the box office and escalators are relocated. There will be additions of a media streaming wall in the lobby, a welcome center, a sidewalk studio for education activities and areas for art installations. There also will be new dining options and patron lounges.

Lincoln Center President Henry Timms and Philharmonic President Deborah Borda announced the plans during a news conference Monday.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

“We’re looking forward to creating a hall that the city deserves,” Timms said, adding that Lincoln Center will seek partial government funding.

About two-thirds of the hall’s third tier will be eliminated, the rows in the orchestra cut from 43 to 33 and the auditorium floor rake increased. The stage will be moved forward 25 feet, allowing seven rows of wraparound seating behind the orchestra, changes that will cut capacity from 2,738 to under 2,200.

Distance from the last row of the orchestra to the stage will drop from 119 feet to 92, and the number of seats more than 100 feet from the stage will be reduced from 800 to about 220.

Construction will impact three consecutive seasons in a project called “Working in Concert.” The hall will be closed from May to October in 2022, reopen with the stage shifted forward, then close again from May 2023 until February 2024. The Philharmonic will move a large chunk of its 2023-24 season to Carnegie Hall, its home from 1891 to 1962, and to New York City Center. The summertime Mostly Mozart Festival will shift to other Lincoln Center venues in the summers of 2022 and 2023.

Borda said ticket prices will increase but would have increased in the current figuration.

“A lot of the seats that we will be replacing, they’re relatively inexpensive seats,” she said.

Construction timetables have been shortened by planning to prefabricate much of the material.

Opened in 1962 as Philharmonic Hall at a cost of about $21 million and designed by Max Abramovitz with acoustics by Bolt, Beranek and Newman, the orchestra’s auditorium has been criticized for a sound that emphasizes brass and muddles lower strings.

Changes made during many summers included adding reflecting panels on side walls, removing the original sound “clouds” and installing a stepped ceiling. The building was named Avery Fisher Hall after a $10.5 million gift in 1973, and three years later, there was a major renovation with the input of Cyril Harris, the acoustician for the praised Metropolitan Opera House next door. Another renovation in 1992, this time with Artec Consultants as the acoustician, included suspended panels.

Lincoln Center announced a $100 million gift from David Geffen in March 2015 for a $500 million renovation. Heatherwick Studio and Diamond Schmitt Architects were picked later that year for a project that was to start in 2019. Borda, hired in March 2017 to return to New York after 17 years with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, stopped that plan within six months.

Akustiks, led by Paul Scarbrough, is the latest acoustic designer. Diamond Schmitt Architects created the hall redesign, Fisher Dachs Associates the theater planning and design, and Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects the reimagined public spaces.

Panels above the stage will be adjustable to fine tune acoustics, and the stage will have mechanized orchestra risers. New wood walls will adhere directly to masonry, eliminating space behind the current paneling.

“Double bass players in the orchestra will sometimes tell you they feel like their sound falls off a cliff when it gets to the end of the stage,” he said.

No decision has been made whether to reinstall a pipe organ. The original was taken out during the 1976 renovation.

Richard Lippold’s “Orpheus and Apollo” sculpture, which was removed from the foyer in 2015, will not be reinstalled in the lobby because of current safety standards that impact the wiring, Borda said.