FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jennifer Lopez turns Motown tribute into own zesty show

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez turned the Motown tribute into the J-Lo show.

The Latin singer-actress hit the Grammys stage on Sunday inserting her energetic dance-pop flavor into memorable Motown melodies such as “Dancing Machine” and “Dancing in the Street.”

She faced backlash on social media for her lead participation in a tribute recognizing a historic African-American record label.

Some online questioned why a black artist wasn’t chosen instead of Lopez, but she received support from Smokey Robinson, who joined her in a duet to perform “My Girl,” a song he co-wrote. She then briefly teamed up with Alicia Keys on “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and sang “Another Star” with Ne-Yo, who played the piano.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Lopez performed “Please Mr. Postman” while wearing a black ensemble with white feathers and accompanied by a group of dancers. She also sported a sparkling bodysuit during “Money (That’s What I Want).”

After she finished, she told the crowd that she was “grateful” to be here tonight.

Lopez said she dedicated her performance to her mother. The 49-year-old singer said she grew up on Motown music through her mom, listening to different artists such as The Temptations and The Supremes.

Her performance comes days ahead of Motown’s tribute concert to celebrate the label’s 60th anniversary. The tribute takes place Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Berry Gordy, who stood during Lopez’s performance, founded Motown Records in 1959. The record label was home to numerous music artists including Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.