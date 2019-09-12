‘Let Me Die’ to premiere at Opera Philadelphia’s annual fest

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘Let Me Die’ to premiere at Opera Philadelphia’s annual fest

By MIKE SILVERMAN
 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suicidal Madame Butterfly bids farewell to her son, who morphs into Otello and murders Desdemona twice while singing snippets of Rossini and Verdi. The Tomb Scene from “Aida” segues to Rusalka giving her prince the kiss of death. Then Romeo and Juliet die in each other’s arms.

And so it goes in “Let Me Die,” an 80-minute genre- and gender-bending work created by performance artist Joseph Keckler and having its world premiere as part of Opera Philadelphia’s third annual festival.

The show is part rapid-fire compilation of some of Keckler’s favorite death scenes and part whimsical philosophical inquiry into why death and dying seem central to many people’s experience of opera.

“I thought it would be interesting, kind of perverse and funny, to put all these deaths together, since it’s the event that people wait for in opera,” Keckler said in an interview last week in the converted church where he was rehearsing. “So what if we did it right away and over and over again?”

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

He said he had long been fascinated by the fact that “people talk about opera in terms of death. They say ‘Opera is dying,’ or ‘The audiences are dying,’ or, ‘New composers are breathing new life into the art form.’”

Keckler studied voice with tenor George Shirley at the University of Michigan and might well have become an opera singer. But once he moved to New York and began “compulsively writing and creating my own things,” he said he found the idea of a traditional opera career “too confining.”

In his show, which is being presented in partnership with FringeArts as part of the 2019 Fringe Festival, Keckler will perform two songs he wrote. One, titled “The Opera Pirate,” recounts his experiences working for a man who sold bootleg opera recordings. “I would sit there day after day copying CDs,” Keckler recalled. “It was utterly banal and also dramatic at the same time.”

But “Let Me Die” is far from a one-man extravaganza. He is supported by a dancer and three other singers accompanied by a pianist and violinist. The vocal parts are, perhaps not surprisingly, unusually fluid: With the help of “octave transpositions,” the counter-tenor sings both Otellos but also the soprano role of Tosca; the soprano sings Butterfly but also Carmen’s tenor lover Don Jose; and the mezzo-soprano sings the Commendatore in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” a role written for a bass.

Keckler’s title — “Lasciatemi morire” in the original Italian — harkens back to the very beginnings of opera, to an aria that Claudio Monteverdi wrote for “L’arianna,” first performed in 1608 but now lost except for that one number.

“The fact of that aria being the only extant part of the opera felt very poetic to me,” he said. “So it’s like, Ariadne is stranded on an island, and it’s a death song. But the aria is also stranded from its own opera. The double stranding. I thought: What if only the deaths from every opera survived?”

“Let Me Die” is one of four works that make up this year’s festival, which runs Sept. 18-29. There’s another world premiere, “Denis & Katya” with music by Philip Venables and libretto by Ted Huffman, and two relative rarities new to the company: Handel’s “Semele” and Prokofiev’s “The Love for Three Oranges.”