Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

J.Lo, Spears, Blige part of a song for Orlando victims

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — GLAAD and Interscope Records have joined forces to release a song featuring Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Mary J. Blige in tribute to the victims of last month’s massacre in Orlando, Florida.

“Hands” was released Wednesday on iTunes. It also includes Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons, Juanes, Pink, RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and Gwen Stefani.

Sales will benefit the Equality Florida Pulse Victims Fund, the GLBT Community Center of Central Florida and GLAAD.

The June 12 shooting at the Pulse nightclub left 49 people dead and dozens injured. It’s the worst mass-shooting in recent U.S. history.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

Jason Derulo, Kacey Musgraves, Prince Royce, Nate Ruess, Troye Sivan, Jussie Smollett, Adam Lambert, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, Mary Lambert and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles also appear on the song.

“Hands” was co-produced by Grammy winner Mark Ronson (Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars) and was co-written by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the duo who also worked on hits like Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Nick Jonas’ “Close” and Gomez’s “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky.

____

Online:

https://www.glaad.org/

http://www.interscope.com/