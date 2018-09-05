FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Dolly Parton will be honored at 2019 MusiCares

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Entertainer, actress, singer and songwriter Dolly Parton will be honored at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute event next year.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that Parton will be the first artist from the Nashville music community honored at the annual MusiCares charity gala, which raises money for those in the musical community in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The tribute will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, two days before the Grammy Awards. The eight-time Grammy-winner is being recognized for her music and her support of numerous causes through the Dollywood Foundation, including the Imagination Library, which has provided more than 100 million books to children.

Parton in a statement said she was excited and humbled by the honor.