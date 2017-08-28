FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Van Morrison, Graham Nash to perform at Americana Awards

By The Associated Press
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Van Morrison, Graham Nash, John Prine, the Drive-by Truckers and The Lumineers will perform on the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 13.

The Americana Music Association announced Monday the lineup for the 16th annual awards show held in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium. Other performers include John Prine, Rodney Crowell, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm, Iris DeMent, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, Old Crow Medicine Show and Lori McKenna.

Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Brent Cobb, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sam Outlaw and Amanda Shires are also slated to perform.

Sturgill Simpson is the leading nominee with three nominations, including album, artist and song of the year. Morrison is receiving a lifetime achievement award.