Lisa Marie Presley files for divorce in Los Angeles

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court records show Lisa Marie Presley had filed for divorce from her husband of more than 10 years.

Records show Presley filed to end her marriage to guitarist Michael Lockwood on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing cites irreconcilable differences.

Presley and Lockwood were married in January 2006, and they have 7-year-old twin daughters together.

Lockwood’s website states he has collaborated on music with his estranged wife as well as Aimee Mann, Carly Simon and Fiona Apple.

It was Presley’s fourth marriage. The singer-actress was previously married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage and is the only child of Elvis Presley.

Her filing states she separated from Lockwood on June 13.

The divorce was first reported by the celebrity website TMZ.