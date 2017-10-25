FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Reactions to the death of rock pioneer Fats Domino

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of Fats Domino, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer who died Tuesday at age 89:

“He was one of my greatest inspirations. God was tops — but earthly, Fats was it.” — Little Richard, during a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

""He was a boon to the New Orleans music scene and the world. He left us his treasure of his music for the world. I know he and Allen Toussaint and the rest of the fabulous musicians and singers are gonna make beautiful music in the heavenly band.” — Statement from Aaron Neville.

“RIP fats domino... you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players... see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky” — Tweet from Harry Connick Jr.

Other news
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks
Mississippi's Secretary of State Michael Watson addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Watson, a Republican, seeks reelection in November. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Down-ticket Mississippi candidates stump for votes at Neshoba County Fair
Mauricio of Brazil's Internacional celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Colombia's Independiente Medellin during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)
Young Brazilian players could be last-minute bargains for European soccer clubs

“The passing of Fats Domino is a great loss to music fans across Louisiana and the world. To this day, he is adored by people of all ages, from all walks of life and musicians from all genres.” — Press statement from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Fats Domino added to New Orleans’ standing in the world, and what people know and appreciate about New Orleans.” — Statement from New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

“There was only one Fats and he used to love to work the house, pushing the piano across the stage with his belly. His joy and his goodness came across in the music. And that’s what people from New Orleans to the rest of the world responded to in their hearts.” — Statement from New Orleans musician Dr. John.

“He paved the way for so many. I remember listening to his music as a little boy.” — Tweet from LL Cool J.

“I found My Thrill on Blueberry Hill”! RIP Fats Domino.” — Tweet from Samuel L. Jackson.

“RIP Fats Domino, one of the last of the Founding Fathers. ‘Come on pretty baby, we’re gonna rock, gonna roll, until the early light.’” — Tweet from Stephen King.

“RIP one of New Orleans’ musical giants, Antoine “Fats” Domino. Ain’t that a shame. — Tweet from actor and New Orleans resident Harry Shearer.