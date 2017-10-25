Reactions to the death of rock pioneer Fats Domino

NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of Fats Domino, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer who died Tuesday at age 89:

“He was one of my greatest inspirations. God was tops — but earthly, Fats was it.” — Little Richard, during a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

""He was a boon to the New Orleans music scene and the world. He left us his treasure of his music for the world. I know he and Allen Toussaint and the rest of the fabulous musicians and singers are gonna make beautiful music in the heavenly band.” — Statement from Aaron Neville.

“RIP fats domino... you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players... see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky” — Tweet from Harry Connick Jr.

“The passing of Fats Domino is a great loss to music fans across Louisiana and the world. To this day, he is adored by people of all ages, from all walks of life and musicians from all genres.” — Press statement from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Fats Domino added to New Orleans’ standing in the world, and what people know and appreciate about New Orleans.” — Statement from New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

“There was only one Fats and he used to love to work the house, pushing the piano across the stage with his belly. His joy and his goodness came across in the music. And that’s what people from New Orleans to the rest of the world responded to in their hearts.” — Statement from New Orleans musician Dr. John.

“He paved the way for so many. I remember listening to his music as a little boy.” — Tweet from LL Cool J.

“I found My Thrill on Blueberry Hill”! RIP Fats Domino.” — Tweet from Samuel L. Jackson.

“RIP Fats Domino, one of the last of the Founding Fathers. ‘Come on pretty baby, we’re gonna rock, gonna roll, until the early light.’” — Tweet from Stephen King.

“RIP one of New Orleans’ musical giants, Antoine “Fats” Domino. Ain’t that a shame. — Tweet from actor and New Orleans resident Harry Shearer.